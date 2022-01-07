Christmas tree pickup for the city of Meadville will begin Monday and continue through Jan. 21.
Trees placed at the curb on regular pickup days will be removed along with regular refuse by Tri-County Industries Inc., the City’s contracted waste hauler, the city announced in a press release Thursday.
Don’t be alarmed if a tree remains at the curb after trucks remove regular refuse, the announcement warned.
“If your tree is not picked up with your refuse,” the city announcement stated, “please leave the tree at the curb as they will send a second truck to collect any remaining trees.”
Trees taller than 6 feet and wider than 4 feet must be cut into smaller sections and placed at the curb the night before.
Lights, tinsel and other ornamentation should also be removed. Trees themsleves should be removed from bases used to keep them upright and should not be placed in plastic tree disposal bags.
Trees will not be collected if they freeze to the ground or become buried in snow.
“Please note there will be no additional pick-up by the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce this year,” the announcement stated.
Residents looking to dispose of their trees should also not that while Jan. 21 is the last day of pickup, the last day for individual residents will vary depending on their usually scheduled trash pickup day.
For more information, please follow the City of Meadville Facebook page, visit www.cityofmeadville.org, or call Jeanne Smith in the Public Works Department at 724-6053, Ext. 339.