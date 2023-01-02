Christmas tree pickup for the city of Meadville begins a week from today and continues through Jan. 20, city officials announced Friday. Tri-County Industries Inc., the city’s contracted waste hauler, will pick up Christmas trees placed at the curb on usual pickup days along with regular refuse.
However, they may not be picked up at the same time.
“If your tree is not picked up with your refuse,” the city announcement stated, “please leave the tree at the curb as they will send a second truck to collect any remaining trees.”
Trees taller than 6 feet and wider than 4 feet must be cut into smaller sections before being placed at the curb.
Lights, tinsel and other ornamentation should also be removed. Trees themselves should be removed from bases used to keep them upright and should not be placed in plastic tree disposal bags.
Trees buried in snow or frozen will not be collected, according to the city’s announcement.
“Please note there will be no additional pick-up by the Crawford Area Young Chamber of Commerce this year,” the announcement stated.
• More information: Follow the city of Meadville’s Facebook page, visit cityofmeadville.org, or call Jeanne Smith in the Public Works Department at (814) 724-6053.
