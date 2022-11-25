CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs-area civic groups and churches will help Santa Claus make some youngster a bit happier this season through their Christmas for Kids program.
The annual community effort, which is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge Springs and Gam Sac Mah Women’s Club, makes the holiday a little brighter for those youngsters’ homes, as well as the helpers, said John Anderson, a member of the Kiwanis Club and one of the event organizers with his wife, Judy.
Families who wish to have some assistance putting gifts under the tree can make that known by returning the “request” form sent home recently with Cambridge Springs Elementary School and Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School students. Forms are also available at the Cambridge Springs Public Library.
Gifts may be picked up by a family member at the Venango Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall on Dec. 16 between 4 and 8 p.m.
This area tradition makes Christmas special to a lot of volunteers. The coordination involves school bus drivers, town and rural mail carriers, fire departments, churches, four civic groups, and other special folks who just want to help. Typically, the event assists more than 50 families. In some homes, children’s gifts are placed under a tree that might otherwise be a bit empty, Anderson said.
• More information or to volunteer: Contact the Andersons at (814) 398-2752, or any member of the two clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.