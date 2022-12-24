Knights of Columbus Council 6037 sponsors a Christmas Eve Catholic Mass from Our Lady Queen of the America’s Roman Catholic Church in Conneaut Lake broadcast on COOL 101.7 FM at 5 p.m.
Council members hope this may bring comfort and joy this Christmas to people of all faiths, especially for those that are homebound, residents and staff members at our local nursing care facilities, as well as for those that are traveling to see loved ones.
