SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — A Christmas craft and movie event will take place Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7842, 6913 Gehrton Road, Linesville.
The fun will include a variety of holiday-themed crafts, popcorn, root beer floats and more. The 2017 animated film “The Star,” featuring a donkey and other animals that become involved in the first Christmas, will be shown.
The free event, which is being organized by the Summit Township Recreation Board, is open to residents and guests. Children must be accompanied by adults.
Organizers asked that those planning to attend RSVP by calling the township office, (814) 382-5058, or via the event page on Facebook.
