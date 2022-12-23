Government offices — City of Meadville offices are closed today and Monday in observance of Christmas. Crawford County offices close at noon today and are closed Monday and Tuesday. Federal and state offices only are closed Monday in observance of Christmas.
Mail — No window service or mail delivery Monday in observance of Christmas.
Garbage collection — In the City of Meadville, refuse collection days are unaffected as Christmas is on a Sunday.
Buses — Crawford Area Transportation Authority fixed route service and shared ride services end at 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday in observance of Christmas. Normal operations resume Tuesday.
Financial institutions — Some may close early or be closed Saturday in observance of Christmas. Offices are closed Monday in observance of Christmas.
