At a critical moment in his trial, Jesus could’ve helped his case by explaining to Pontius Pilate how the Jewish leaders misunderstood his ministry.
Pilate, who had the authority to release Jesus from the doom that loomed just ahead, asked Jesus if he was claiming a kingship that would rival Roman rule. Never denying his royal status, Jesus claimed a different kind of reign — a spiritual one based in truth. “My kingdom is not of this world. … Everyone on the side of truth listens to me,” (John 18:36, 37). His daring answer cost Jesus his life.
Once Christianized following Constantine’s reign in the 300s, Europe was governed by a blending of worldly power and spiritual authority in the Holy Roman Empire. The emperor looked to the pope and vice versa to maintain the balance of life in the Middle Ages. When Luther, in the 1500s, broke apart “the one true Church” by establishing a multi-streamed river of protesters (Protestants) under the protection of certain agreeable rulers, Europe was plunged into terrible conflict for centuries. The best peace they could come up with was defined by the Latin phrase cuius regio eius religio — “whose region, their religion.” In other words, the ruler’s faith dictated which religion reigned in that realm. Favored denominations were known as “established churches” — Lutheran for Germany; Catholic for Italy; Anglican for England; Presbyterian for Holland, Scotland and parts of Switzerland. If you were not of a mutual mind, you’d better move!
Those wishing to free their faith from the regio/religio rule came to the New World. But initially, even here the practice was to establish churches colony by colony. One of the most brilliant moves of our nation’s founders was to dis-establish churches and un-link faith and citizenship. Though society still exhibited bias and prejudice, those wishing, for example, to hold office needed submit to no profession of faith nor creedal statement. In other words, as Thomas Jefferson summarized it in an 1802 letter, there was now “a wall of separation between the church and state.” That was a division allowing — but not requiring — the free practice of religion according to one’s conscience. and while the Declaration of Independence grounded our “inalienable rights” in an equal endowment by our “Creator,” there is not one mention of God, Christ, the Bible or the Ten Commandments in the pages of the Constitution.
Certain of our congressional leaders may be “tired of hearing about” that separation, but it is an essential element of this country’s core identity. and while all who follow Christ should seek to apply his principles to every area of their lives and bring ethics to all parts of society, Christian nationalism — the notion that America is rightly a Christian nation — damages both church and state. As H. Richard Niebuhr observed in the mid-1900s, the Christian enterprise is not to be identified with any society, but runs counter to every culture.
“My kingdom is not of this world.”
America’s founders believed Jesus’ words. We should, too.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
