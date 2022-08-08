VERNON TOWNSHIP — When Jim Hunt and his wife, Joyce, were dating back in the early 1990s, they would go to the Pennline Lounge and Grille in Linesville.
The Hunts have been married now for 30 years. Although they live in Cherry Valley, Ohio, they are about to become the new owners of the bar and lounge they used to frequent. The Pennline Lounge and Grille is located at the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.
Jim Hunt picked up a couple boxes of alcoholic beverage glasses on Saturday at an auction at the former Chovy’s Italian Casual restaurant. At $5 a box for a dozen glasses, Hunt couldn’t pass them up.
“Yes, I really got a good deal,” he said. “It’s something we want to offer at our bar and restaurant.”
The auction was held because the restaurant and bar had not been open for business for more than two years, and there could be another business at that site.
Vernon Township supervisors on July 7 said they planned a public conditional use hearing on Aug. 4 for a WetGo carwash at the site. Following the hearing, supervisors voted unanimously to approve installation of the car wash.
Prior to the start of the auction, Thomas G. Abbott said, “We’re going to sell everything.”
Abbott is an auctioneer and partner in Triple States Family Real Estate & Family Auction Services.
“I’m going to sell the carpet and see if anyone wants to make their house look like Vegas,” Abbott said about the red and gold carpet with a tree/leaf design.
Abbott was only one partner of the company preparing to auction off Chovy’s contents. Abbott started with an outside auction at 9 a.m. and continued until early afternoon, while another auction indoors started at 9:30 and also ran into the afternoon.
The popular bar and restaurant at 18228 Conneaut Lake Road first closed on March 16, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all nonessential businesses to close. On May 26, 2020, owner Carla Travaglini Kluczynski posted on Facebook that the restaurant would not reopen.
The beverage glasses Hunt bought were just two boxes of hundreds of items up for grabs. The contents ranged from plastic totes with miscellaneous items like boxes of toothpicks to stained-glasses windows to the iconic bar and walk-in coolers. Restaurant owners and just those looking for a piece of memorabilia from the popular eatery had an opportunity to scour items ahead of time during an auction “preview” a week earlier.
Nick DeRose, who runs the Hotel Conneaut, got a good deal on a serving cart, and Darlene Hoffman, who co-owns Mama Jane’s Eatery restaurants in New Castle, Warren and Bradford, bought a stack of seven stainless-steel warming pans.
Dave Moore, who just bought The Hills in the Forest restaurant in Pleasantville, was meandering through the rooms.
“I’m just looking at everything to see what we can come up with,” he said.
Tracy Jaszemski and Katie Wilson purchased several stacks of dishes for the Leesburg church in Volant.
“We do a dinner theater twice a year, and we need to revamp some things — so we came looking,” Jaszemski said.
About 175 people attended the auction, standing outside in the sweltering heat or making their way to the air-conditioned maze of rooms inside.
Abbott was correct. He sold everything — everything except the wainscoting, or wooden trim.
“I guess nobody wanted to carry the wood outside,” he said.
But everything else was going, going and was gone.
“I sold the ceiling tiles, the toilets, the bar equipment and the restaurant equipment,” Abbott said.
Higher priced items such as standup coolers and big walk-in coolers went as well.
Abbott said several area business owners were buying up, so a lot of the items will remain in the local area.
“We sold the Chovy’s sign — the marquee — to the owners of Eddie’s Footlong Hot Dogs (Tom and Kristy Johnson), so it will still be a part of Meadville,” Abbott said.
Abbott was pleased with the auction.
“I thought it was a success being it sat for quite a while,” he said. “The vice president of Travaglini said we (Triple States) did an outstanding job.”
