Can eating chocolate support local educational programming? It can, if it’s done at the upcoming Chocoholic Frolic sponsored by the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce.
Billed as the area’s sweetest night of the winter, the Chocoholic Frolic returns Feb. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Italian Civic Club, 869 Water St., after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $20 each with children under 5 admitted free. Due to pandemic concerns, only 150 tickets are being sold.
Proceeds from the sweet treats and decadent eats event benefit two educational initiatives of the Chamber of Commerce and the Meadville Chamber Foundation.
One is the Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance, a career exploration program for area school students, while the other is Leadership Meadville, a leadership development program for adults.
The alliance serves Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts with programs for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
It offers career and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camps, field trips to local businesses, mock interviews for students and more. It’s all designed to help students learn about the careers available in the Crawford County area and beyond, according to Christa Lundy, the Chamber’s executive director.
Leadership Meadville, in its 12th year, identifies and develops current and future leaders. It’s a comprehensive program to increase knowledge and awareness of issues and challenges facing the community.
The Chocoholic Frolic serves as a significant fundraiser for the educational initiatives.
“We raise about $8,000 to $10,000 to benefit the programs,” Lundy said.
The Chocoholic Frolic already has more than a dozen competitors confirmed with more expected before the Feb. 11 entry deadline.
“We are still accepting registration for vendors,” Lundy said. “We have some very unique sweet treats being offered in three categories — candy, baked goods and specialty items. Some of these vendors are entering in more than one category.”
Chipper’s Pub, The Country Club of Meadville, Cracker Barrel, Crawford Tech, Dairy Queen, Dunkin’, Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe, Firehouse Tap & Grille, Lucantino’s Trattoria, Perkins, Save Room for Dessert, Titusville Dairy and Tops Market already are confirmed.
They and other vendors who register before the Feb. 11 deadline will compete for the titles of Best Baked Goods, Best Candy and Best Specialty Items plus the coveted People’s Choice Award.
The Chamber is encouraging more professional kitchens in the area to enter the Chocoholic Frolic by offering some assistance.
“We know staffing levels the night of the event may be a concern, but we have volunteers who will man booths (for a competitor) and help promote them,” said Karen Staudt, the Chamber’s communications coordinator.
“We know staffing is a big issue for everyone and we don’t want it to a deterrent for some not entering,” Lundy said.
But, not all the chocolate at the event is edible.
There will be a chocolate diamonds raffle with two pieces of jewelry to be given away. Donated by Memory Lane Jewelry & Boutique and Roberts Jewelers, two chocolate diamond rings have a total value of $2,700, Lundy said.