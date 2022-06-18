The Walkable Meadville Children’s Garden, 1047 S. Main St., offers a free art program today at 10 a.m.
Artist Mike Marley will lead a workshop on making garden stones. The stones created will be used to mark the new leg of the Walkable Meadville trail.
The trail, which organizers hope will eventually stretch 5 miles, highlights community gardens and public parks in the city. The pathways that make up the trail are marked by garden stones created by area youths.
