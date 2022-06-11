SPARTA TOWNSHIP — A 1-year-old Amish boy died Thursday from injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in the driveway at his home in northeastern Crawford County.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 39515 State Highway 77 when Markie R. Miller, age 1, was struck, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said Friday.
Miller was playing in the yard along with two siblings when the driver of the pickup truck backed up, Schell said.
The driver, whom Schell did not name, was watching two other children in front of the truck when he began to back up, but didn’t see the 1-year-old behind the vehicle, Schell said.
“This poor guy just didn’t see him,” Schell said. “He called 911.”
The child’s death was ruled by Schell at the scene as accidental due to blunt force trauma.
Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, EmergyCare Ambulance of Titusville and Pennsylvania State Police at Corry were called to the scene.
Schell said Warren Glenn Funeral Home of Union City was assisting the Miller family.
