VERNON TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the driver in a crash on Route 322 that saw the vehicle flip over a guardrail and land in a ravine.
Bobby Jo Bickford was the driver of the 2016 Jeep involved in the Wednesday crash, according to Vernon Township Police Department Chief Randy Detzel. Bickford was heavily injured in the crash and was flown to UPMC Hamot, Erie, for treatment of her injuries, with Detzel saying she was in serious condition.
"She's still with us but I heard it's not good," Detzel said on Thursday.
The call about the crash came in at 3:44 p.m., according to Detzel. Bickford was driving west on Route 322 when her Jeep skidded into a guardrail. While the nature of the crash is under investigation, as police have been unable to speak with Bickford, Detzel said the crash is believed to be accidental.
Bickford, who was the sole occupant, had to be extracted from the Jeep from what normally would have been the passenger side because the vehicle's steering wheel was on the right side due to being set up for use by mail carriers.
The Jeep was totaled in the crash, according to Detzel; it had to be lifted out of the ravine with a large tow truck.
"Oh, it's done," Detzel said of the Jeep. "It's one for the scrap yard."
No charges currently are being considered in connection with the crash, according to the chief.
Responders to the scene included Vernon Township Police Department, Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police.
