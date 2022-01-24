The source of a Saturday morning North Street fire was traced to a malfunctioning fish tank, according to Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
A woman and her two young children who lived in the two-story home had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived and were not injured. The residence sustained fire damage in the dining room where the tank was located, and smoke and heat damage through most of the first floor and some smoke damage extending to the second floor. Most of the damage was superficial, according to the chief.
“The crews did a great job containing the fire to the dining room,” Wiley said.
When firefighters arrived at 539 North St. after being dispatched at 9:05 a.m., they found smoke throughout the first floor and fire in the dining room, according to Wiley
The source of the fire was later traced to the fish tank, which the adult resident described as a 200-gallon saltwater tank.
The woman noticed that the tank’s water level had dropped and the pump had stopped working, so she reset the circuit breaker for the pump, which had been tripped, according to Wiley.
“As soon as it had power back,” he said, “everything started to smoke and burn.”
The tank and its contents were destroyed in the fire.
Later on Saturday the Red Cross made shelter arrangements for the three residents who were displaced due to the fire, Wiley said.
West Mead 1 and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments and Meadville Are Ambulance Service responded to the scene. Vernon Central and Saegertown volunteer fire crews remained on standby at Meadville Central.