A Friday evening fire in the Hillcrest housing development that resulted in the deaths of several pets likely was caused by one of the pets that died in the blaze, according to Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to 912 B St. at 9:42 p.m., Wiley said, and found an active fire in the kitchen of the two-story single-family residence with smoke showing around much of the exterior. None of the five residents — a man, a woman and three children — were inside when firefighters arrived. A dog and four kittens died in the fire while an adult cat and two kittens survived, according to Wiley.
The fire was ruled accidental and was traced to the stove, according to Wiley.
“One igniter on the stove had been pushed to ‘on’ after everybody had left,” Wiley said, explaining that the stove had been off when the last occupant left at around noon. “With the size of the dog, it’s happened before — you can easily bump into them, and there was a couple of cats, so I’m sure they were chasing those around. They had some plastic totes up on top of the stove that had some dishes in them, so there was plenty of things to catch.”
Wiley described the dog as an Australian Shepherd.
The fire was reported by the woman who lived in the residence, Wiley said. When she returned home with the three children, she opened the door, heard smoke detectors sounding and saw smoke inside, then called 911. Smoke detectors throughout the house were activated, according to Wiley.
In addition to the heavily damaged kitchen, the structure sustained heat and smoke damage to the first floor. Smoke damage extended to the second story and fire damage extended slightly inside one second story wall. For now it remains uninhabitable and Wiley said the family is staying in a hotel.
“The crews did very well. They were able to contain it,” Wiley said, “and at least the house is repairable. They did a great job.”
Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:40 p.m.
West Mead 1 and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments also responded to the fire, as did Meadville Area Ambulance Service, Meadville Police Department and Meadville Police Department Auxiliary Police.
