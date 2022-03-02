A partial facade collapse will keep a portion of Chestnut Street closed indefinitely, City of Meadville officials announced Tuesday.
Hundreds of bricks fell from above the upper windows on the facade of Hovis Interiors, 280 Chestnut St., just after 5 p.m. Monday. No one was hurt in the incident, which left a gaping hole in the structure’s brick front that stretched across nearly half of the building.
“Upon inspection by structural engineers of the structural failure of the Hovis Interiors building, the damage is more extensive than previously thought and will take careful effort to remediate the unsafe conditions,” an announcement posted to Meadville’s Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon stated.
Chestnut Street is closed between Park Avenue and Federal Court. A city-owned parking lot that runs along the Academy Theatre between Chestnut and West Cherry streets is inaccessible due to the closure. The sidewalk immediately in front of Hovis Interiors is closed and fenced off while the sidewalk on the northern side of Chestnut opposite the building remains open.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said early hopes had envisioned efforts to remove insecure brick work and clean up fallen debris could be completed Tuesday with Chestnut reopened by the end of the day.
“It does not appear that’s going to happen,” she said shortly after hearing from contractors who had planned to begin cleanup efforts.
Instead, they determined further inspection was necessary.
As crews installed a large wooden barrier to protect the building’s first-floor windows in the event the facade collapse spread further, several remaining bricks could be seen hanging precariously from the damaged facade. At the edges of the void in the brick face, the remaining bricks bowed away from the building significantly.
Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department hopes to receive an engineer’s inspection report on the damage later this week.
“We’re making sure this is the safest process we can make it,” he said.
Following the initial collapse, no additional reports of bricks falling had been received, according to Wiley.
A message left Tuesday with Hovis Interiors owner Bill Grasinger was not immediately returned. Grasinger on Monday described himself as co-owner of the building along with his wife. Online county records identify the building owner as Bobbie Kay Grasinger.
Grasinger on Monday also said the furniture store would be open Tuesday with customer access available through the rear entrance. No additional updates had been posted to the business’s website or Facebook page late Tuesday.
Menanno said the city’s consulting engineer would examine whether it was safe to open one-way access to the parking lot that runs alongside the Academy Theatre. Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page.