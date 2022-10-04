The Saturday afternoon scene on Chestnut Street resembled something from the cute variety of nature documentary, according to business owner Sarah Chapp.
“We all looked like meerkats coming out of our holes,” the owner of Confections of a Cake Lover recalled Monday. “All of us all of a sudden were on the sidewalk.”
Like the underground burrows that meerkats call home, the various businesses whose owners popped outside had gone dark. Unlike meerkat tunnels that extend several feet below the surface, however, the reason for the darkness on Chestnut Street was a power outage.
The outage, which occurred at 2:24 p.m., affected 385 customers, including many among the downtown business district with Chestnut Street at its heart, according to Todd Meyers, a spokesman for First Energy, the company that owns Penelec.
All but about 20 customers had their power restored at 3:22 p.m., Meyers said. Power was restored to the remaining 20 customers early Sunday morning.
The outage was caused by equipment failure that was traced to an underground vault near the intersection of Clinton Court and Mulberry Street, Meyers said. Such vaults are occasionally exposed to water, he added, and the location can restrict access and make repair time lengthier than with above-ground equipment.
Though the outage was not widespread and temporary rerouting of the power supply allowed the vast majority of those affected to regain power in less than an hour, Meyers acknowledged the frustration of such a situation.
“It was not serious,” he said of the outage, “but certainly people want to have their power.”
But for businesses along Chestnut, even those that were closed at the time, the outage brought an unwelcome sense of deja vu.
Chapp, whose bakery has closed shortly before the Saturday outage, said several outages have affected the area in the past few months.
“We don’t know what’s happening,” she said.
Deb Smith, office manager at Douglas N. Smith Orthodontics, said Saturday’s outage was the third to affect businesses on Chestnut since June — a figure confirmed by Meyers. It’s easy to keep track when the outages are affecting your business and equipment, Smith said.
“When we came in today, our server was down, half of our computers didn’t work and our 3-D X-ray machine is still down from it,” Smith said late Monday afternoon. The equipment had all been working normally at the close of business Friday, according to Smith.
Meyers said that none of the three outages were related to each other. Though many of the same customers were affected,, the two previous outages involved separate instances of equipment failures on overhead lines rather than underground equipment.
Smith said the two previous outages this summer forced numerous appointment cancellations and coincided with damage to air conditioning units at the 296 Chestnut St. location that houses the orthodontic practice and several other businesses.
“If we’re putting on braces, we need power to clean teeth and harden glue and do all of that, so we had to cancel anybody who was getting braces on, anybody who needed an X-ray or a scan,” Smith said. “It’s a big deal.”
