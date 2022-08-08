Two familiar faces have taken the helm of the county’s library system, the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS) has announced.
Jessica Hilburn and Dan Slozat were named co-chief executive officers and system administrators earlier this summer, according to the statement from the library system. Both Hillburn and Slozat already occupied leadership positions within the nine-branch system, Slozat as executive director of Meadville Public Library and Hillburn as executive director of Benson Memorial Library in Titusville.
“We are thrilled to have Jess and Dan step into the roles of co-CEOs of the county library system,” said CCFLS Board President Susan Slote. “The pandemic has been a reminder of the crucial importance of libraries to local communities. Jess and Dan’s vision for the library system represents a commitment to helping all our local libraries serve their communities in the most relevant and welcoming ways possible.”
Slozat has been with Meadville Public Library since 2013 and was promoted to director in December 2021. Hilburn started working at Benson Memorial Library in 2015 and has been the director there since November 2019.
Among the priorities the dual CEOs are currently overseeing is a redesign of county library cards, including a children’s library card design contest. The library system is also working to improve internet access in the county through upgrades at various branches and by collaborating with local partners on broadband expansion, according to the announcement.
In addition to their library duties, both Hillburn and Slozat are active in their respective communities. Hilburn serves as vice president of Titusville Renaissance Inc., is a board member on Titusville Regional Literacy Council, volunteers with Hydetown Borough, and is a member of the Crawford County Planning Commission. Slozat is active in the Meadville area, volunteering with the Academy Theatre.
The Crawford County Library System comprises Benson Memorial Library, Cambridge Springs Public Library, Cochranton Public Library, Linesville Area Community Library, Margaret Shontz Memorial Library at Conneaut Lake, Meadville Public Library, Saegertown Area Library, Springboro Public Library, and Stone Memorial Library in Conneautville. The new CEOs can be contacted simultaneously at their shared email, system.ceo@ccfls.org.
