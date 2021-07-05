HARMONSBURG — The Henretta Memorial Library now has more to offer its patrons than the approximate 7,000 items that are housed inside the library at 14261 Cemetery Road in Harmonsburg.
Outside the former one-room schoolhouse that serves as the library, a Little Free Library has been added for those who might want to take a book or leave a book when the main library is not open. You don’t have to be a library patron to borrow a book or donate a book at the Little Free Library.
The Little Free Library was recently purchased from the Little Free Library organization with funds donated in memory of Ruth Moyer, who was a longtime librarian and board member for the Henretta Memorial Library, as well as an avid reader.
“When she passed, the family had memorial donations directed toward here,” said Travis Crytzer, president of the Henretta Memorial Library board of directors. “We wanted to do something special with that money. That’s when we came up with the idea for the Little Free Library.”
The Henretta Memorial Library sits next door to the original grade school for Conneaut and Summit townships. That building is now vacant.
The library was established March 6, 1944, and is funded solely through an endowment.
According to an article in the Summit Township Bicentennial Book published in 1976, a one-room school building called the Smith School was located in the northeast part of the township. The building was moved to its present location in 1943 at a cost of $240. The Summit Township School Board met there until April 1947, when the new school building was completed.
James E. Henretta Jr. of Kane, whose brother, Terrance, attended the one-room school in 1887 and 1888, suggested to the school board that the building become a library.
James E. Henretta established a perpetual and irrevocable trust fund for the library and presented an engraved plaque in the memory of Terrance Henretta to be kept in the library.
“James Henretta owned a toy company in Kane and sold it to a larger toy manufacturer,” Crytzer said. “That’s where the money came from.”
The approximate 7,000 listings in the Henretta Memorial Library include encyclopedias, reference books, biographies, children’s books and works of fiction.
Library patron Rick Mason said the library is a wonderful resource for a very small town.
“There are new books all the time,” Mason said. “The librarian does a great job of selecting books.”
There are two librarians — Diane Foster is the main librarian who works three days a week, and Diane Hoovler works one day a week.
“We try to have a wide variety of materials for children and adults,” Foster said.
In addition to Crytzer, board members are Sharon Mason, Carolyn Agnew, Adam Stallard and Dare Gillette.
The library offers free Wi-Fi and will have summer reading activities weekly for the next four weeks. For a schedule, stop in or visit Facebook.com/Henretta Memorial Library.
The library is open Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
Crytzer, who also owns Loeffler’s Flowers and Gifts in Meadville and Blossoms and Blooms Boutique in Linesville, calls the library “an overall hidden gem of the community.”
The Henretta Memorial Library is not part of the Crawford County Federated Library System but is open to the public.
Crytzer said anyone is welcome to come to the library, and if it’s a time when it’s not open, maybe you can find a book in the Little Free Library, right out front.
“People are welcome to come any time, day or night,” he said.