Michael Chausse is announcing his candidacy for the PENNCREST School District Board and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Chausse, 54, was seated on the board in February to fill a vacancy.
In announcing his candidacy, Chausse said his first priority is the safety of the students, both physically and emotionally.
“Keeping the students safe in their environment is critical to learning not only against the physical threats, but the emotional and psychological threats that are bombarding our students today,” he said. “There is a huge need for mental health support and keeping children safe emotionally.”
Chausse said he wants to foster open and honest communications between the school board and parents, students and staff.
Chausse said he wants more involvement by the parents as he works to develop those respectful relationships.
Chausse said he is a proponent of responsible teaching, meaning teaching from the academic curriculum set forth by the education committee and superintendent, “not ideologies that limit the critical thinking and drive down the academic scores of our students.”
Chausse called himself “a rational thinker, a relational person and a responsible citizen” and hopes to take those abilities to the board where he can “motivate and perpetuate more productive and proactive works sessions and board meetings.”
Chausse has been a logistics employee with J.M. Smucker Co./Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for the last 15 years. He is a graduate of AIC College of Springfield, Mass., with a degree in business administration.
Chausse has been involved with the Mid-East Baseball Association for a number of years. He coached Little League, T-ball and served as president of the league for two years. He now volunteers as an umpire for Mid-East.
He and his wife, the former Lisa Proper-Sands, reside in Guys Mills with their daughter who attends Maplewood Elementary School. They also are the parents of two grown children who are Maplewood High School graduates.
Chausse and his wife are certified facilitators for the Strengthening Families Program. He also volunteers with Water’s Edge, a program that works with at-risk families providing resources and support in Crawford County. Chausse also served as campus pastor for the New Beginnings Church of God in Titusville for several years.
