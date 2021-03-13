Holly Chatman has announced her candidacy for Crawford Central School Board.
She has cross-filed and will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 18 primary.
A long-time resident of Crawford County, Chatman is the parent of three children whom, as of 2021, will have all graduated from Crawford Central.
Chatman said she learned a lot of things along the way as she saw her children attend Crawford Central from kindergarten to their senior year. She was active in their education, volunteered with various sports boosters groups, and also developed relationships with the teachers, administration and staff.
Chatman said her goal as a member of the school board would be to help bridge the gap between students, parents, teachers, staff and administration.
Chatman said she wants to not only ensure each family is entitled to the great education that Crawford Central provides, but help them navigate the district’s policies and procedures and help them be an active part of their children’s education process.
She wants to help build parent and faculty relationships as well.
"Crawford Central has an excellent 14:1 student/teacher ratio which allows for our school district to ensure a welcoming environment," she said.
As a candidate, Chatman said she wants families to know that the school district cares regardless of their socioeconomic status, and wants students to succeed in today’s rapidly changing world.