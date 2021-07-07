LINESVILLE — A 20-year-old Meadville man faces DUI and felony fleeing charges, plus a dozen traffic violations, after allegedly leading police on a 90 mph chase through Summit Township early Monday — all with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit for adult drivers, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Evan Douglas Johnson was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood. The arraignment came several hours after police used a stun gun in arresting Johnson following a foot pursuit that ensued when his sport utility vehicle came to an abrupt stop in the 9000 block of Gehrton Road.
The chase began at approximately 2:36 a.m. Monday when police say Johnson failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of routes 618 and 18. Johnson then failed to stop when a trooper, with lights and sirens activated, attempted a traffic stop.
Police say Johnson led them on a chase in the surrounding area, reaching speeds close to 100 mph. At one point during the pursuit, as Johnson was heading south on Route 618 and attempted to turn west onto Reed Avenue, his vehicle allegedly struck a utility pole at the intersection, which is adjacent to the western entrance of Conneaut Lake Park.
After striking the pole, Johnson continued to flee in a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander, according to police. With the chase continuing onto Gehrton Road, Johnson reached speeds more than 50 mph over the 40 mph speed limit, according to the criminal complaint. Johnson then stopped abruptly, abandoning his vehicle in front of a driveway and running from police. The foot pursuit ended with police deploying a stun gun in order to arrest Johnson.
Subsequent tests indicated that the concentration of alcohol in Johnson’s breath was 0.183 percent. The legal limit in Pennsylvania for drivers who are 21 and older is 0.8 percent. Drivers younger than 21 can be charged with driving under the influence (DUI) with an alcohol concentration of 0.02 percent or higher in their breath or blood.
In addition to a felony charge for fleeing police, Johnson faces three misdemeanor DUI charges: one for DUI as a minor, one for general impairment, and one for DUI with the highest level of impairment — an alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent or more.
Johnson also faces 13 summary traffic charges, including five counts of disregarding traffic lanes, and a summary count of purchasing of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 19 before Marwood. Johnson remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.