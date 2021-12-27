An end-of-the-year analysis of giving trends for the third annual Crawford Gives event shows mostly positive news and one possible cause for concern, according to Christian Maher, the executive director of the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation who has coordinated the event each year it has been held.
“We love numbers here at the community foundation,” Maher said. “We ran some calculations to compare participation in Crawford Gives 2021 with the previous two years. We have several great things to share and one disappointing outcome.”
Total giving and the number of participating organizations are up significantly, according to Maher, with participating nonprofits increasing from 91 in 2019 to 115 this year.
With all the checks cashed, credit card payments finalized and matching funds added, all gifts for 2021 amounted to $588,154.78, Maher said. That total represents a 43 percent increase over the $410,919.97 donated in 2020. Total giving for the event’s first year in 2019 was $204,307.37.
Just as total giving has increased each year, the average size of gifts per donor has gone up. Donors this year gave an average of $166.25. Donors in 2020 gave an average of $119.15 and those who gave in 2019 averaged $92.76. This year’s donors also gave to an average of 2.7 organizations.
“It wasn’t all good news though,” Maher said.
The total number of gifts has skyrocketed over three years from 1,754 to 3,188 in 2020 to 3,275 this year. But, Maher noted, the average donor made nearly three gifts this year.
“We were surprised — and a little disappointed — to learn that we had thirty fewer unduplicated donors this year than last year,” Maher said, explaining that the number of unique donors had decreased from 1,234 in 2020 to 1,204 in 2021. “This demonstrates that we definitely have more work to do in the future.”
The results of those efforts will be on display Aug. 29 and 30 when the fourth annual Crawford Gives event takes place.