LINESVILLE — Charges have been refiled against a Jamestown woman for allegedly killing her boyfriend’s dog with her minivan in May.
The initial case against Tonya L. Seaborn, 47, of 1 Gibson St., was dismissed earlier this month when the dog’s owner, Douglas Germeyer, didn’t show up to testify at her preliminary hearing July 6 in Linesville.
Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood dismissed all charges against Seaborn that day, but did so without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police refiled charges against Seaborn — one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, one count of illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and summary counts of careless driving and reckless driving.
Police allege Seaborn killed Germeyer’s dog with her minivan the night of May 7 plus damaged a riding lawn mower and storage shed doors at his home on Fitch Road in South Shenango Township.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, Germeyer told police that Seaborn was upset with her because he had not told her that he had arrived home early on that day.
She was arraigned on the new charges Monday afternoon before Marwood and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Seaborn faces a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9 before Marwood.