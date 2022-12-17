Channellock Inc., the internationally known Meadville-based pliers company, is featured Monday night on the Fox Business channel show, “How America Works.”
Show host Mike Rowe gives a behind-the-scenes look at how Channellock makes its iconic tongue-and-groove pliers and other tools.
The episode airs at 8 p.m. Monday on Fox Business, which is Channel 431 on Armstrong cable.
Channellock is honored to be featured on the program, Jon DeArment, the company’s chief operating officer, said.
“Mike did a terrific job highlighting the numerous challenges our company and our hard-working associates overcome on a daily basis, which customers don’t see when they reach for our products,” DeArment said.
The show spent 10 days filming at Channellock’s two Meadville area plants to compile Monday’s episode.
It features a day in the work life of five Channellock Inc. associates: Todd Fleet, robotic forger operator; Ken Pardee, assembler; Josh Malliard, martemper operator; Kevin Nellis, Cell operator; and David Thiess, maintenance supervisor. Combined, the five have more than 115 years of experience in the tool manufacturing industry.
DeArment said he hopes the episode inspires interest in skilled trades, as thousands of new jobs will be needed to support America’s growing infrastructure.
Training the next generation of America’s tradespeople is a top priority for Channellock Inc., which it supports through initiatives like its annual Trade School Trade-Up competition and Trades 101 program.
“We’re incredibly proud of our hard-working associates for keeping our company — and our country — running,” Ryan DeArment, Channellock’s vice president of sales and marketing, said.
Channellock Inc. is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Founded in 1886 by George B. DeArment, Channellock manufactures more than 130 different sizes and types of hand tools including pliers, screwdrivers and wrenches.
