Recognized by his peers for his unwavering dedication to the company, its people, its culture and core values, Kevin Nellis has been named by Channellock as its 19th annual Falcon Award winner.
Each year, the Falcon Award recognizes one employee who consistently practices strong decision-making skills and efficient work habits to make the company a safer, more productive and more positive place to work.
“We are proud to recognize Kevin Nellis as this year’s Falcon Award Winner and thank him for his commitment to the Channellock family, its values and its mission,” said President and COO Jon DeArment. “Kevin embodies the essence of hard work, and he continues to inspire his team members and those around him.”
The recipient must uphold the four “C’s” of what Channellock calls its “Vision Blue” — communication, commitment, cooperation and constant improvement. According to Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan DeArment, “Kevin is a model employee who helps push our company toward a better future. His achievements over the past 35 years deserve recognition.”
As a lap joint cell operator, Nellis helps to maintain the plant’s machines and equipment. His commitment to his craft and company record of more than 17 years of perfect attendance are among the many reasons he was chosen as this year’s Falcon Award winner.
“It’s an honor to work for a company that values hard work and dedication,” Nellis said. “Working for Channellock has allowed me to give back to the Meadville community and support America’s tradesmen and women.”
Nellis received the award at a ceremony at Waldameer Park in Erie earlier this month.
