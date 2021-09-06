Channellock Inc. of Meadville has launched a new tool aimed at getting young people interested in a skilled trade as a career.
The pliers and hand tool company has added the page "Trades 101" to its website, channellock.com. The page, located under the website's "About Us" tab, shows the benefits of entering a skilled trades field.
"All across the country, historic numbers of welders, HVAC techs, mechanics, electricians, plumbers, linemen and first responders are soon reaching retirement age with few trained to replace them," said Ryan DeArment, Channellock's vice president of sales and marketing. "This, along with a booming construction industry and an ever-expanding population, means the skilled trades are in increasingly high demand and poised for rapid growth — now and well into the future."
The Trades 101 page lets those interested explore trade schools in their area, tips for choosing the right trade and steps to take to enter into a trade field. Users also can find data on media income, common occupations, entry-level education requirements, and training or schooling for each specific trade.
Highlights for choosing a skilled trade include:
• Job security as skilled trades professionals are in constant demand, enjoying job security and opportunities for advancement.
• Less time in the classroom as through trade schools a person may be certified or have a degree be completed in just three to 18 months.
• Affordable tuition as in many areas across the country, traditional, four-year colleges may cost up to 10 times more than nearby trade schools.
Always in high demand, the skilled trades command excellent pay and benefits. In some fields, entry-level workers may receive up to $50,000 annually while experienced professionals often earn six figures.
Trades 101 is part of Channellock's commitment to secure the future of skilled labor.
"These jobs are outsource-proof and consistently rank among America's best, most secure and highest-paying careers without a four-year degree," DeArment said. "We hope this new tool helps young men and women find out all the benefits of trades jobs and ignites passion to help them choose the career of a lifetime."