Pennsylvania’s antlerless deer licenses no longer are being processed through the mail, Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak reminds hunters.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new process only allows in-person or online purchase of all hunting licenses including antlerless deer.
Today is the first day of processing of all license types for 2023-24. Hunters may purchase first round of antlerless with the purchase of their hunting license, Krzysiak said.
If a license is applied for in-person at the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office or another agent, the license and tags are given to the hunter at time of purchase. Photo identification is required for an in-person purchase.
Any problem from an in-person purchase may be handled by returning to that original issuing agent, Krzysiak said.
If a license is applied for online, the license and tags will be mailed within seven to 10 days. Online purchases have additional fees ranging from $1.79 to $4.34 for processing. All problems arising with online purchases will be handled by calling the state’s help desk, toll-free, at (800) 838-4431.
All other issues can be resolved by calling the Pennsylvania Game Commission, toll-free, at (833) PGC-HUNT.
Disabled Veterans and Armed Forces licenses continue to be purchased at the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office only at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
DMAP will not be available until Aug. 14, Krzysiak said.
The sale rounds are:
• Round 1-Residents only begins today.
• Round 1-Non-Residents added begins July 10.
• Round 2-Residents and Non-Residents begins July 24.
• Round 3-Residents and Non-Residents begins Aug. 14.
• Round 4-Residents and Non-Residents begins Aug. 28.
One license may be purchased per round that has started until the 4th round when hunter may purchase licenses for a total of six personal limit, Krzysiak said.
• More information: Call the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office at (814) 333-7332.
