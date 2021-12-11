Buying Christmas gifts can be an expensive prospect for many people. Now, however, another aspect of the holiday seems to be putting a dent in wallets: Christmas trees.
The prices of Christmas trees, both live and artificial, are expected to rise between 10 and 30 percent this season, according to a Nov. 21 Associated Press article.
The increases are due to myriad factors, according to the article, including lower supplies and increasing demand of live trees, while shipments of artificial trees have been delayed by the same supply chain issues plaguing many products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Christmas tree sellers, both those that grow their own and those that buy and resell them, have felt the changes.
John O'Grady, owner of Al's Melons, Conneaut Lake, said despite placing his order for live trees a year in advance, the amount he received was cut by about a quarter and at inflated prices.
"We didn't get as many as we wanted and the price is up on what you can get," he said.
O'Grady said he tried to avoid passing on too much of the increased cost to consumers. Nevertheless, he increased prices on Christmas trees by about 20 percent, though he noted he is still seeing thinner margins on the profit from trees sold this year.
Getting trees was also difficult last year, but O'Grady said it "got worse" this season. He noted many tree nurseries are having labor issues, unable to get workers to cut down, wrap up and ship out trees to meet the demand, while the ones that do have been charging sellers more. This is combined with an increasing demand for live Christmas trees.
"It used to be a lot more people were buying artificial trees," O'Grady said, "and then it seems like they couldn't get their artificial trees this year, so they went with a real tree."
Walt Sposkoski, owner of Knotty Pine Cabin in Richmond Township, experiences both sides of the issue. He grows some of his own Christmas trees to sell, while also buying some from other growers to sell.
When it comes to that latter aspect, Sposkoski has faced particular difficulty this year. When he contacted the person he usually bought Christmas trees from two months ago, he learned the seller had sold their entire crop to another wholesaler in Cleveland — "14,000 trees probably bought up at $10 to $12 a tree," he said.
Sposkoski ended up having to search multiple places in order to find a stock of trees to sell. He bought Christmas trees from Cranesville and Waterford, plus Magnolia, Ohio.
"Three different places I had to go looking for trees and I'm still looking," he said. "Trees are hard to find this year."
Having to hunt around for trees like that imposed additional costs, especially in terms of gas mileage. Sposkoski said he had to raise prices to the highest he's ever done — $32 a tree. He also has a slightly smaller stock than usual, with 62 trees instead of his usual 70.
In Sposkoski's view, a major and longterm factor in the supply issues is the decrease in the number of Christmas tree farms. In many cases, these farms are handled by elderly people whose kids are not interested in taking up the business. He has frequently found himself buying the final trees a farm produces before it closes.
"There's like 20 different tree farms where I bought the last of them," he said.
This lessening of farm numbers is hitting at the same time as COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the number of people buying real trees, he said. Despite the increased prices, Sposkoski has still seen high demand for the real thing.
Steve Rensma of Rensma's Christmas Trees in Oil Creek Township is an example of a local Christmas tree seller who does not anticipate being in the business much longer. He hasn't planted new trees in about four years, and anticipates running out of his stock within a few years.
Rensma's operation is run entirely by himself and his wife, and at 82 years old, the business is more of a hobby for him at this point. His trees come relatively cheap at $25 a tree, though customers have to cut down and bale the tree themselves.
"We do none of that," he said. "All we do is stand with our hand out."
Despite that, Rensma said business has been good this year with retail interest. While he previously sold wholesale, he has ceased doing so.
For Duane Shelhamer, owner of Shelhamer's Christmas trees in Norrisville, the raising prices and growing interest in live trees have been a major drive in business. Shelhamer exclusively grows his own trees and sells all of them retail himself, and said sales were up 40 percent last year.
"This year, I venture to say I'll do better than last year," he said.
Shelhamer has been contacted by many wholesalers attempting to buy trees from him, some as far as 300 miles away, he said.
Still, he has no illusions about how the industry as a whole is doing. Shelhamer said he has many people coming to his farm because the one they usually buy from has shut down. He knows he won't be in the business forever. At 74 years old, if he plants any new trees now, it would be years before they become ready.
While interest in live trees has risen, Shelhamer feels Crawford County's changing population is going to have an impact on local sellers.
"Look at the population of Crawford County, look at how many of us are old versus young," he said. "Old people go to their family's for Christmas, they don't put up a Christmas tree."
While Shelhamer thinks some people might pick up Christmas tree farming, it will be more as a hobby than as a profession. One aspect, he said, is that people don't realize how much work goes into the Christmas tree farming process.
"All the work is not in selling trees," he said. "All the work is in June and July" when mowing and trimming takes place.
"Selling them is easy," he said later. "They sell themselves, pretty much."
Bill Love, owner and operator of Love's Christmas Tree Farm in Sparta Township, has found himself cutting back on the number of trees he sells to wholesalers, and instead offering more directly to consumers.
His retail operation has majorly gone up, he said, though that hasn't stopped wholesalers from trying to buy trees from him, sometimes very zealously.
"I get hounded starting in February from people looking for wholesale, and they're crying for it all year round because there is a shortage," Love said.
Love said many farms like his have switched to retail sales instead of wholesale. A major factor in this is the difficulty in getting workers to cut down and ship the trees. With retail, the customers come right to him and cut down the tree they want.
The numbers certainly show the benefit of the switch. Love said wholesale only accounted for about 35 to 40 percent of his business last year, the rest in retail. While the numbers aren't in yet, he expects it to be similar or bigger on the retail side, with one recent day this season, he said, doing about as much business as his best selling weekend last year.
Love said he's been "seriously considering" switching fully to retail sales next year, though he noted there are disadvantages to that method compared to wholesale. While he generally enjoys his customers, he's had "difficult customers" before that "kind of ruin it for your whole day."
For those better customers, however, a trip to the Christmas tree farm is a fun holiday experience. It's also easier for Love, as all he has to do is ring customers out when they have their tree and bale it for them, otherwise filling his day with making hot chocolate and handing out candy canes.
"They come out and get the tree, and I just fill the kids full of sugar," he said.
