The Hay and Grain Department at this year’s Crawford County Fair had some help in recognizing and rewarding the farmers in Crawford County who chose to enter their crops at this year's fair.
All the divisions and classes of crops receive premiums for the top three places in each category from the Crawford County Fair Board.
The department’s two largest entries are always corn stalks and the hay classes, according to Bruce Stainbrook, the department's chairman.
The department always chooses an overall champion in each of these divisions and the Fair Board awards them with a rosette. This year, the department found sponsorship for each of these two champion classes, Stainbrook said.
This year’s champion hay was exhibited by Donald Caldwell of Saegertown who received a $100 cash award from Ernst Conservation Seeds of Meadville
This year’s champion corn stalks was exhibited by Corey Free of Saegertown, who received a $100 cash award from Centerra Cooperative.
Stainbrook said the department was pleased to have more hay and grain exhibits at this year’s Crawford County Fair. With the addition of sponsorship awards, the department is expecting additional entries at the 2024 Crawford County Fair, he said.
