The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s Diamond Awards honoring area businesses will be announced tonight in a virtual format.
Winners will be named in a prerecorded video showcase at 7 p.m. on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.
The awards are normally presented each April as part of the Chamber’s annual dinner, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are really excited to be highlighting many of our members with our annual Diamond Awards, especially this year when so many individuals, businesses and organizations have gone above and beyond in our local communities," said Christa Lundy, the Chamber’s executive director. "We are also pleased to this year be recognizing our Raymond P. Shafer Award winners on our program, in collaboration with Allegheny College and the Shafer Law Firm. It was humbling to read about all of these nominees and they are each to be recognized for just being nominated."
The Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service, previously announced in April, has two recipients this year. Dennis Frampton, a retired Meadville-area businessman, and the late Meadville-area attorney Ted Watts have been named co-recipients for 2021. They are being honored for decades of dedication to improving the area in everything from redevelopment projects to promoting the arts.
The Chamber's 2021 Diamond Award categories and nominees are:
• Emerging Leader Female — Sarah Chapp, Confections of a Cake Lover; Jayne Martin, Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc.; and Dallas Wilcox, BAYADA Pediatrics.
• Emerging Leader Male — Brian Gildea, The Gildea Group; Zach Norwood, Crawford County Planning Commission; and Austin Rock, Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc.
• Small Business Award — Bayshore Homes Inc., Confections of a Cake Lover, Cressman Erde Ferguson LLC, and Firehouse Tap & Grille.
• Mid-Size Business Award — The Gildea Group, Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc., and Street Track ‘n Trail.
• Large Business Award — Leech Carbide, Vantage Healthcare, and Zehr Building LLC.
• New Business of the Year — The Chalk Shop, Indigo Boutique & Botanica, JT’s SteamTable Restaurant & Catering, The Niche, T&T Coverage Connection LLC, and Whole Health Joint Replacement Institute.
• Small Non-Profit Award — Crawford Central Community Foundation, Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, and Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of National Tooling and Machining Association.
• Large Non-Profit Award — Center for Family Services, Keystone Blind Association, and Meadville Medical Center.
The Emerging Leader Award is presented to individuals in the early years of a career who has demonstrated leadership qualities within their businesses and community. It was established to foster young leadership and enhance retention of young professionals in our community.
The business awards recognize local businesses that have achieved success and support initiatives and organizations that enhance the quality of life in the Meadville-western Crawford County area. All nominated businesses have demonstrated admirable performance, growth, innovation, creativity and community involvement.
The Small Nonprofit and Large Nonprofit of the Year awards celebrate local organizations that have achieved success while supporting initiatives and projects that enhance the quality of life in the area.