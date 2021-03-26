The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Chili, Chowder & Soup Cookoff this year, though it will be very different from previous years due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a single event, the cookoff will be held throughout April. Anyone interested can purchase a "passport" for $20 at the Chamber of Commerce, Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Aella Salon & Day Spa, or Inspire Salon and Spa during the month.
People who purchased this passport can visit any of the participating businesses throughout the month, getting a chance to sample their chili, chowder or soup.
The involved eateries include Crooked Paddle, Downtown Mall Bistro, Firehouse Tap & Grille, Hitchy's Tavern, Hunter's Inn, JT's SteamTable, Julian's Bar & Grille, Mandelbrok's Café & Bakery, Pampered Palate Café & Bistro, Ranz Bar & Grill, Riverside Brewing Co., Silver Shores, Smoky Martins BBQ, Twin Pies, Venango Valley Inn and Willy G's.
"This event is open the entire month of April, so passport holders have the opportunity to visit as many, or as few, of the eateries as they choose to," said Christa Lundy, the Chamber's executive director, in a release about the event. "Maybe you'll even discover a new favorite restaurant in the process.
Those who get their passport punched at each stop can bring their completed card back to the Chamber office by May 7 to be eligible for prizes.
Anyone who bought a ticket for last year's canceled cookoff can trade it in for the passport for this year.
In addition, the cookoff's basket raffle will also be held, through virtually. The raffle will take place on May 11 at 7 p.m. through the Chamber's Facebook page.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased through the Chamber's website for $10 each. There are more than 50 baskets each valued at $50 minimum. Purchasing a ticket will put the buyer in the running for each of the baskets, and tickets can be purchased until May 10.
• More information: Contact Karen Staudt at the Chamber at (814) 337-8030.