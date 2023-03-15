Nominations for the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards are open through March 24.
The Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service and the Chamber’s Diamond Awards will be presented at a ceremony April 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center, Saegertown.
Self-nominations may be made.
This will be the 32nd edition of the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award, which is presented by the Shafer Law Firm, Allegheny College and the Chamber.
The Shafer Award recognizes an individual who has made a positive impact on the quality of life in western Crawford County through volunteer service to the community. Individuals must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. The recipient is chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others.
Things done as part of a nominee’s paid employment will not be considered.
The winner of the Shafer Award will be announced in early April.
Winners of the Diamond Awards are for the categories of Emerging Leader, Small Business, Mid-Sized Business and Large Business, as well as Small and Large Non-Profit of the Year.
Also, the Lew and Ellie Davies Award for Outstanding Community Service will be presented.
The award honors Allegheny College students who have made a significant and demonstrative contribution to the Meadville-area community.
• Nomination forms or more information: Contact Karen Staudt at (814) 337-8030 or kstaudt@meadvillechamber.com. Forms are available for download on the calendar of events page at meadvillechamber.com.
