After two years in the virtual world, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards night returns next month as an in-person event.
The Chamber now is accepting nominations for the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service and the Chamber’s Diamond Awards. Nominations will be accepted through March 18; self-nominations may be made.
The awards will be presented April 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center, Saegertown.
Winners of the Diamond Awards are for the categories of Emerging Leader, Small Business, Mid-Sized Business and Large Business, as well as Small and Large Non-Profit of the Year.
This will be the 31st edition of the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award.
The Shafer Award recognizes an individual who has made a positive impact on the quality of life in western Crawford County through volunteer service to the community. Individuals must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. The recipient is chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others.
Things done as part of a nominee’s paid employment will not be considered.
Also, the Lew and Ellie Davies Award for Outstanding Community Service will be presented.
The award honors Allegheny College students who have made a significant and demonstrative contribution to the Meadville-area community.
• Nomination forms or more information: Contact Karen Staudt at (814) 337-8030 or email kstaudt@meadvillechamber.com. Forms also are available for download on the annual dinner’s calendar of events page of the Chamber’s website at meadvillechamber.com.