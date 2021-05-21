Standout area businesses, nonprofits and individuals shined Thursday night in the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Diamond Awards presentation.
The virtual event also showcased this year's co-winners of one of the area's most prestigious awards, the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service.
Sarah Chapp of Confections of a Cake Lover received the Emerging Leader Female Award. Chapp has operated her independent bakery in Meadville since 2012. She has been involved with numerous events with the Meadville Independent Business Alliance for small-business activities and downtown beautification efforts.
Brian Gildea of The Gildea Group of Meadville received the Emerging Leader Male Award. Gildea is president of The Gildea Group, four construction-related firms. He also serves on the board of directors of Meadville Medical Center and is a member of Leadership Meadville, the Chamber's leadership development program.
The Emerging Leader awards recognize those under age 40 who demonstrate leadership qualities with a business or agency as well as within the community as a whole.
Bayshore Homes Inc. of Meadville received the Small Business Award. A second-generation family-owned business owned by Jim and Jean Martin, Bayshore Homes is a leader in the manufactured homes industry as well as supporter of a wide number of nonprofit agencies throughout the area.
Hagan Business Machines of Meadville Inc. received the Mid-Size Business Award. Owners Jay Verno and Craig Guy and Hagan's team of 20 employees serve more than 2,000 customers in a six-county area with business products from copiers and printers to virtual information technology solutions. Verno is on the board of directors of the Meadville Area Recreation Foundation; a member and a past president of the Chamber of Commerce; and vice chair of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Vantage Healthcare of Meadville received the Large Business Award. Vantage serves more than 8,000 residents in the region with home medical and oxygen equipment with its more than 300 employees. Owned by hospitals in northwestern Pennsylvania, Vantage also provides a variety of services to hospitals and other businesses from linen services to telecommunications to group purchasing.
Whole Health Joint Replacement Institute of Meadville received the New Business of the Year Award. Drs. Ryan G. Molli, Philip Frndak and Daniel Milam lead a team of more than 20 employees that provides high-quality orthopedic care as a premier provider of hip and knee replacements in the tri-state area.
Crawford Heritage Community Foundation of Meadville received the Small Nonprofit of the Year Award. The foundation helps people make the most of their charitable giving through endowed funds, It manages more than 100 funds from more than 100 organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes.
Meadville Medical Center received the Large Nonprofit of the Year Award. An award-winning independent community hospital, it maintains state-of-the-art facilities with the newest technology, including the latest generation of ultrasound, computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging technology.
In addition, Dennis Frampton, a retired Meadville-area businessman, and the late Meadville-area attorney Ted Watts received the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service. The award, presented by the Chamber, Allegheny College and the Shafer Law Firm of Meadville, honors the legacy of the former state leader who hailed from Meadville. Frampton and Watts were named co-recipients of the award in early April for their dedication to improving the area in everything from redevelopment projects to promoting the arts.