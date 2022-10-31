The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Member Services Auction will take place Wednesday at The Movies at Meadville.
The evening will begin at 5 with a social hour and the auction will start promptly at 6.
Christine Yamrick, owner of Chateau Christine, and David Gordon, associate broker for ERA Richmond Real Estate Service, will serve as auctioneers. Participation is open to all businesses, large or small, in all industries. There is no charge to attend.
“This is a very unique event. The Member Services Auction is designed to be a win-win-win event. Area businesses are able to try new advertising and business services at reduced prices while companies that are donating packages will get access to new customers,” Chamber Executive Director Christa Lundy said. “The Chamber of Commerce also benefits from the proceeds of this creative fundraising event.”
Local and regional media and promotional companies will be donating various advertising opportunities, ranging from television, newspaper, radio, business cards or anything to promote a business.
Other companies donate services — things a business may need.
An auction catalog detailing the packages up for bid is available by contacting the Chamber at (814) 337-8030 or visiting meadvillechamber.com.
Businesses still wishing to donate advertising, promotional and/or business services packages to the auction can do so by contacting the Chamber.
A drawing for a free Chamber membership will also take place for all registered Chamber member bidders, as well as a separate drawing for non-member bidders. The drawing will take place at the end of the auction, and you must be present to win.
Although admission is free, reservations are requested and can be done by visiting the calendar of events page on the Chamber of Commerce’s website at members.meadvillechamber.com/events or calling the Chamber office.
• More information: Call (814) 337-8030 or email kstaudt@meadvillechamber.com.
