The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce and the Meadville Chamber Foundation’s Chocoholic Frolic will return on Saturday.
The night of sweet eats and decadent treats will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Italian Civic Club, 869 Water St.
Chocolatiers from around the area will compete for the titles of Best Baked Goods, Best Candy and Best Specialty Item, plus the coveted People’s Choice Award. The list of participating chocolatiers includes Casey’s Ice Cream & Candies, The Country Club of Meadville, Cracker Barrel, Crawford Tech, Cup n’ Spoon, Dairy Queen, Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe, Juniper Village at Meadville, Pampered Palate Café & Bistro with Sophia’s Chocolates, Save Room for Dessert, Titusville Dairy, Tops Market, The Original Strudel Factory, and Verna’s Grocery & Deli.
A panel of judges will select the winner of each competition category and the public will cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Since taking over the Chocoholic Frolic from Crawford County READ Program in 2018, the Chamber of Commerce continues the tradition of the event benefiting local educational initiatives. The Chamber and its foundation are home to two very important programs, officials said. One serves our area youth and one is for leadership training for adults.
The Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance serves Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts in the efforts of career exploration for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Career and STEM camps, field trips to local businesses, mock interviews and more help students learn about the careers available in our region and beyond. Leadership Meadville is a proactive initiative to develop leadership capacity in the Crawford County area. Now in its 13th year, Leadership Meadville’s mission is to identify and develop current and future leaders through a comprehensive program designed to increase knowledge and awareness of the issues and challenges facing our community.
Another highlight of the evening is the diamond jewelry raffle where three pieces of jewelry will be given away. These special raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at the Chamber office (with cash or check only) or on the Chamber’s website (meadvillechamber.com). Tickets will also be available at the event. Also planned are 50/50 and basket raffles.
Sponsorships are available and include tickets to the event, as well as entrance to the private VIP Sponsor Cocktail Hour at 5 p.m.
Seating for the event is be limited — only 200 tickets will be sold. Admission is $25 per person, and ages 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber office at 908 Diamond Park, via cash or check, or online at meadvillechamber.com.
• More information: Call Christa Lundy at (814) 337-8030.
