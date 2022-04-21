SAEGERTOWN — Two of the area’s young emerging leaders as well as area businesses were honored by the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
The awards were part of the Chamber’s Diamond Awards Night at the the Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center in Saegertown.
Travis Crytzer, owner of Loeffler’s Flowers Shop and Blossoms & Blooms Boutique, received the Male Emerging Leader Award. Other nominees were Austin Rock of Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. and Matt Stearns of Millennial Money Management LLC.
Hope Fiely, an engineer with Channellock Inc. of Meadville, received the Female Emerging Leader Award. Other nominees were Stacy Cross of Cross Home Care and Katie Wickert, the city clerk of Meadville.
Tony Boca, current president of the Chamber’s board of directors and account executive with Miller Brothers Staffing Solutions LLC of Meadville, was honored as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
Northwest Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association, represented by Tami Adams, received the Small Non-Profit of the Year Award. Other nominees were Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund and Meadville Area Free Clinic.
Center for Family Services received the Large Non-Profit of the Year Award presented to Jason Nesbitt, its executive director. Other nominees were Crawford Area Transportation Authority and Meadville Family YMCA.
T&T Coverage Connection LLC of Meadville and owner Carolyn Hall received the New Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were Blissful Meads and French Creek Framing & Fine Art.
Vision Source Meadville, owned by Dr. Christopher Adsit, received the Small Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were Confections of a Cake Lover; Earth, Wind & Wire Studio and Rock Shop; and Smoky Martin’s BBQ.
Glenn Peterson Floors & Furniture, owned by Ralph and Becky Arbuckle, received the Mid-Size Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were Fuller Building Group, The Gildea Group, and Highpoint Tool & Machine.
Zehr Building received the Large Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were Cross Home Care and Interim HealthCare.