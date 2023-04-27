SAEGERTOWN — Upon learning that she was to receive the 2023 Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award in honor of her decades of service to the Meadville community, Jan Van Tuil knew what she needed to do.
After a sleepless night, she marched to the office of the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. Her mission was to refuse the award — surely there were other community members more deserving, she told Chamber officials.
Recounting the story to an audience of about 230 people at the Chamber’s Diamond Awards dinner on Wednesday, Allegheny College Provost Angela Haddad said the effort was unsuccessful but emblematic of Van Tuil’s humility.
“Our honoree was told to stop it,” Haddad said, drawing laughter, “and that this award was intended to recognize an individual who sees a need, offers up solutions and steps up to serve. Our honoree left that morning, we all hope, feeling more comfortable in deserving this honor.”
Judging by the standing ovations she received from the audience, which included several former Shafer Award winners and numerous winners of the Chamber’s Diamond Awards for businesses and community leaders, Van Tuil was the only person in the crowded Pampered Palate Conference Center to have harbored any doubts of whether the award was merited.
First given in 1991, the Shafer Award “shines our community spotlight on an individual who has dedicated themself to a lifetime of volunteer community service, following in the footsteps of the late governor, Ray Shafer,” Shafer Law Firm shareholder Gary Alizzeo told the audience.
Shafer, who grew up in Meadville, became a star athlete at Allegheny College, a decorated World War II veteran, a successful local lawyer and local politician, then lieutenant governor and governor of Pennsylvania. He also served as president of Allegheny in the mid-1980s.
To be eligible for the award, which is presented each year by the Chamber, Shafer Law Firm and Allegheny, a person must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. Recipients are chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts and commitment of time, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others. Achievements that result from a nominee’s paid employment are not considered.
Van Tuil’s community contributions are numerous. In addition to serving 24 years on Crawford Central School Board, she has spent decades serving First Christian Church — more than 40 years directing children’s musicals, acting as the church’s treasurer for 25 years and teaching Sunday school as well. She has also served on the board of Greendale Cemetery and followed in the footsteps of her father, the late Donald Dillon, in serving on the board of Meadville Redevelopment Authority.
But what stood out Wednesday was the humility that made her, according to Christa Lundy, the Chamber’s executive director, the first Shafer winner to attempt to refuse the prize.
“I am blessed every day of my life by the Lord,” the 64-year-old recipient told the crowd, “and I don’t say that as somebody that just won the Super Bowl and wants to give all the credit to the Lord or something like that. I really do try to live that every day of my life.”
And while Van Tuil downplayed the size of her own contributions, she emphasized the importance of small but steady efforts to contribute to the common good.
Recalling her surprise at the tiny size of a pill she began taking to treat an illness, Van Tuil drew an analogy to the efforts she and others make as individual members of the community.
“I truly do look at what I do as about the size of a grain of rice, but all of you in this room do the same thing — and together we make a pretty good bowl of rice,” Van Tuil said. “Each of us plays a very small role, but when we do it all together we really can accomplish a lot. Together we do make Meadville what it is and for that we are all blessed and I hope we all recognize it.”
