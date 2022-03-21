The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce has extended the nominations deadline for its annual awards night.
Nominations for the Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award for Distinguished Community Service and the Chamber’s Diamond Awards will be accepted through Friday; self-nominations may be made.
The Diamond Awards are for the categories of Emerging Leader, Small Business, Mid-Sized Business and Large Business, as well as Small and Large Non-Profit of the Year.
The Gov. Raymond P. Shafer Award recognizes an individual who has made a positive impact on the quality of life in western Crawford County through volunteer service to the community. Individuals must have lived or worked in western Crawford County. The recipient is chosen based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts, accomplishments, community impact and enhancement of the lives of others.
Allegheny College, Shafer Law Firm and the Chamber of Commerce sponsor the Shafer Award.
The awards will be presented April 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center, Saegertown.
• Nomination forms or more information: Contact Karen Staudt at (814) 337-8030 or email kstaudt@meadvillechamber.com. Forms also are available for download on the annual dinner’s calendar of events page of the Chamber’s website at meadvillechamber.com.