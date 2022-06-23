COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Junior Fair Board is sponsoring the third Chalk Walk on the Green Ways Walking Trail around Lions Park in Cochranton for the Fourth of July.
Chalk-drawing artists are invited to register for a 15-foot or 30-foot section by calling Peggy Massung at (814) 425-2207. Please leave a message with your name and contact number.
This is a family-oriented activity, but individuals are welcome to participate. There are limited spaces for this “bring-your-own-chalk” event.
Drawing may begin June 28 through July 2. The area for the artist will be assigned at random. The chalk drawing may be accomplished any day of the week, weather permitting, during the time frame.
Drawings are to be finished at the end of July 2 for viewing in its entirety during the holiday — or until they are washed away.
