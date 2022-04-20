Meadville Market Authority, which oversees the Market House, is in the market for a new leader.
Devon Stout, who has chaired the authority since 2015, presided over his final meeting Wednesday. Meadville City Council accepted Stout’s resignation from the authority at its April 6 meeting, though Stout will continue with the authority through the end of the month.
Vice Chair Paula Burleigh will serve as interim chair for the authority, Stout said at the end of Wednesday’s meeting. Authority members opted to delay voting on a permanent replacement due to the absence of Seth Ernst.
Stout’s resignation leaves the seven-member board with two openings. Another seat opened with the resignation of Jennifer Foreman in February.
Stout said he was stepping down due to his recent promotion at The Meadville Tribune but hoped to continue volunteering with Friends of the Market House, the nonprofit that supports Market House activities. He was named the newspaper’s general manager last month.
“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work with everybody here and all the past members that I’ve worked with,” Stout said. “I will definitely miss being part of this organization.”
The authority will hold its next meeting at 8 a.m. May 4 in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park. For information on applying to serve on the Market Authority or other authorities, boards, commissions and committees maintained by the city, visit cityofmeadville.org/abcs.