The steep slope at the front of his Walnut Street yard used to give John Walton trouble when he mowed it, but not any more.
The hill hasn’t gotten any flatter and Walton, 55, hasn’t gotten any younger, but the mowing has gotten easier nonetheless: It’s really easy when you don’t mow the hill at all, and Walton hasn’t mowed this portion of his yard since summer 2020.
No mowing doesn’t mean no work, however, and it certainly doesn’t mean a riotous profusion of weeds. Over the course of recent summers, Walton, a master gardener through the Penn State Extension program, has converted the slope into a garden full of native plants and designed to be friendly to wildlife.
A new sign in the garden testifies to the success of Walton’s project: The patch in the 400 block of Walnut Street was recently recognized as a certified wildlife habitat through a National Wildlife Federation program.
“There’s a need for people to be concerned about planting,” Walton said, citing falling populations of bees, Monarch butterflies and other wildlife, “even if it’s just one little patch of something to help.”
Typical lawns and the ornamental plantings that tend to accompany them can look nice to people while doing little for many types of pollinators, according to Walton.
“Daylilies, daffodils and things like that are not sources of food for them,” he said. In contrast, his still-evolving garden is intended to provide a buffet for bees and butterflies.
“It’s designed so that certain plants will bloom throughout the season,” Walton said. “That way there’s a constant supply of flowers for pollinators and the birds and stuff.”
Gardens in the certified wildlife habitat program provide natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides, according to NWF, the nation’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization.
The nonprofit launched its Garden for Wildlife program in 1973 and has since recognized nearly 300,000 wildlife habitat gardens totaling an estimated 4 million acres in the U.S.
“We are excited about this new certified wildlife habitat, as it provides native plants and essential habitat elements,” Mary Phillips, who heads the program for NWF, said in an announcement. “Research shows certified properties have the potential to support twice as much wildlife compared to noncertified properties.”
Getting started on a similar project is within the grasp of nearly anyone who might be interested, according to NWF naturalist David Mizejewski.
“Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife,” he said. “Creating a certified wildlife habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife.”
While nearly anyone can do it, it’s not simply a matter of junking the lawnmower and abandoning one’s yard to overgrown grass and weeds. That would likely attract the buzzing of local officials rather than pollinators.
“Simply not mowing the grass or trimming weeds is not a method approved by the city to be recognized as a cultivated garden,” Gary Johnson, zoning administrator for the city of Meadville, told The Meadville Tribune in an email.
Meadville city codes require the removal of weeds and grasses more the 10 inches tall; it makes an exception, however, for “cultivated flowers and gardens.”
“The City’s take,” Johnson explained, “is that to be legal under the code, any grass or weeds taller than 10 inches must be intentionally planted for a specific purpose (landscaping plan, pollinator gardens, etc.), and not simply a result of a lack of cutting or maintaining.”
But the city draws a line when it comes to certain types of “unwanted” wildlife: Johnson said even cultivated gardens like Walton’s are prohibited from “providing harbor” for snakes, rodents and similar animals.
The native plants covering Walton’s slope today include multiple varieties of asters and milkweed as well as dandelions and coneflowers. There’s also a log drilled with holes for bees, a tube bee house, and a ground-level water dish for birds and bees.
Walton plans to add more plants and water features and said that while the garden is looking mostly green this month, he expects a profusion of colorful blooms around the time of the Crawford County Fair in late August. Early reviews from neighbors, however, have been positive about the “work in progress,” he said.
“To me it looks good, but it still needs some work,” Walton added. “I keep going, ‘Oh, gee, I need to thin this out and put something here,’ that type of thing. It’s like an artist, they look at a canvas and go, ‘It’s not quite there yet,’ and everybody else is like, ‘It looks beautiful to me.’”
