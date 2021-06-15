BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Centerville area woman was swindled out of $2,700 in a gift card scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
The 67-year-old woman sent several gift cards totaling $2,700 to an unknown person between 9:50 a.m. May 30 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to state police.
The woman had received a text message stating she was eligible for a federal Health and Human Services grant, police said. The woman was told the gift cards were a form of payment to cover the registration and delivery fees of the program, police said.