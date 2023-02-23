Madalyn Rankin and her bovine companions may be young, but they are no strangers to being big winners.
“Quite a few — somewhere around 20 to 30,” Rankin said of having a grand champion or a reserve champion at a county fair, state competition or even national livestock shows.
At the Pennsylvania Farm Show held in January, Rankin, 18, earned multiple top honors with cattle from her family’s farm — Lone Pine Acres near Centerville. The farm raises Shorthorn breed show cattle.
In the Junior Show, Rankin had the grand champion Shorthorn female with LPA Angel Dolly as well as the reserve, or second place, champion Shorthorn with Chey Hot Murtle Bo. LPA Angel Dolly also earned Rankin the champion bred and owned honors as well.
In the Open Show, LPA Angel Dolly was the grand champion Shorthorn female while LPA The Flip Side was the grand champion Shorthorn bull.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Rankin said of raising cattle for show. She began showing cattle about 10 years ago with her older sister, Kali, who is now 21.
“I started in 4-H when I was 8, have grown up with it, and I’ve grown to just love it,” Madalyn said.
The farm has about 25 head of cattle at various stages of life with four of them as show animals.
Every night, the show animals go outside to special pastures on the farm but are in the barn during the day to get fed, she said. Other cattle on the farm go in and out of barn as they please.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Rankin said with a laugh. “And it’s a lot of time and a lot of money.”
It takes about an hour or more both each morning and each evening in caring for the animals.
“It’s cleaning stalls, bringing the cattle into the barn and feeding them with fresh water and hay,” Rankin said.
In between her cattle chores, Madalyn is working a full-time job Monday through Friday, too.
“I’m lucky to have my mom — she does chores, too.”
The farm’s success also relies heavily on genetics, she said. “It really comes down to genetics — you’ve got to do (selective) breeding to get just the right animal.”
The family pours over catalogues of bulls and compares characteristics with the cattle they have to pick out what hopefully will produce championship offspring.
“The whole process is cool to me,” Rankin said. “From picking out the semen to breeding the cow to when she gets pregnant and waiting nine months for the calf and then see them grow up and win shows is awesome.”
Preparations for appearances by the show animals starts daily about three months ahead of an event.
It’s all in an effort to get the animals used to the process — especially for a large event like the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
“There’s a lot maintenance as far as grooming,” she said. “They get bathed every day and we have special driers to get them dry.
“A lot of our cattle snore because they fall asleep while we’re doing it,” Rankin said of the daily grooming efforts. “Cattle can sleep standing up and a lot of times they fall asleep while we’re doing it — so I think they enjoy it.”
As for her own future, Rankin doesn’t see herself heading off to college, “but plans can change.
“I do see myself taking over the farm one day,” she said. “I’m excited for what the future holds and to see the farm grow.”
