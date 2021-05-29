A 52-year-old Centerville man accused of striking a city police officer in the face while resisting arrest last month is headed to trial.
Bryan Scott Stephens, who resides in the 16,900 block of Post Ridge Road, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday. Stephens faces one felony, five misdemeanor and three summary charges resulting from an incident that occurred around midnight April 6 near the intersection of Liberty Street and E. Steers Street.
Stephens, according to police, was under the influence of a controlled substance and creating a disturbance in the driveway of a Liberty Street residence. When officers responded, a glassy-eyed Stephens lied about his identity in slurred speech and became combative, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
Stephens allegedly told officers he was “Robert Stephens” when told he was under investigation. As officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly flailed and kicked his legs, striking one officer in the face in the process, according to the criminal complaint.
Stephens faces a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, false identification to law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He also faces summary charges of harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Stephens remains free on $5,000 bail. A trial in the case will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.