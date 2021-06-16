GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — The driver of a cement truck mixer was injured after the vehicle rolled onto its side Tuesday morning.
The rollover occurred in the vicinity of 5879 U.S. Highway 19 at around 8:44 a.m., according to the Crawford County 911 Center. Firefighters from Greenwood, Vernon Central, Cochranton and Conneaut Lake fire departments responded to the scene, as did Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville troopers and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.
According to Greenwood Fire Chief Hank Piatt, responders utilized two heavy wrecker tow trucks from the nearby Geneva Truck & Equipment in order to get the vehicle back upright and extricate the driver, who was transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Piatt said he was not privy to how the rollover happened, and that state police had investigated. A call to the investigating trooper was not returned Tuesday.
The cement truck is owned by Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete, Piatt said, and incurred disabling damage as a result of the rollover.
"It was loaded with concrete he was hauling," Piatt said. "There was extensive damage to the truck."
Traffic on the road was restricted to a single lane while responders worked. The scene was cleared shortly before 11:20 a.m.
