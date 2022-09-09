Visitors to Celebration Meadville, taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Diamond Park, are welcome to bring their good times and their laughter too, but mostly organizers hope they’ll bring themselves to see some of the city’s many remarkable but under-publicized assets.
“I don’t think we celebrate the things that Meadville and the surrounding areas have to offer,” said Maria Rosado-Husband as she and other organizers of the community get-together gathered Thursday in the Downtown Mall offices of Forever Media Inc. “It’s just a little town, but all I know is that every rock I turn, I find a little piece of gold.
“I often say to myself,” she continued, “people should know about this.”
Participants in the event will have a chance to learn about the many varied resources, organizations and businesses that the city has to offer.
“This opportunity is really fabulous to me,” said Armendia Dixon, another member of the group that is organizing the event, “because we’re not only looking at nonprofits and businesses that contribute toward making this a great place to live, we’re also looking at talents that are being demonstrated — people are bringing those talents to bear.”
The local talents on display will include a variety of performers, including musical and dance acts, a martial arts demonstration, local theater groups and more. Radio host Rockin’ Rich Anton of Rocky 94 and 107 will broadcast live at the event from noon to 2 p.m., and the activities will culminate in a drum battle on the Dexter A. Bulen Gazebo.
The drum battle is a holdover from last year, when the first edition of the event — then known as the Madville Diversity Expo — took place. Now rebranded as Celebration Meadville, the beating heart of the event remains the same, from the emphasis on illuminating the area’s hidden treasures to the Diamond Park drum spectacular.
“Everybody loves drums,” Rosado-Husband said. “People were really excited about it, so we had to bring it back.”
Also back this year is participation from Forever Media, said Jim Shields, the general manager for the company’s northwestern Pennsylvania radio stations, who joined Rosado-Husband and Dixon to sketch the plans for what Shields described as a “reunion” style gathering following the isolation imposed by the pandemic.
“We’re just glad to be a part of it,” Shields said. “It’s to help promote diversity in our community — that’s so important — and Meadville’s a great town. We all get along. This town is very good about all the services and everything this town has to offer to help people in business.”
With everything at the event free, Rosado-Husband said, potential visitors have even more reason to attend.
“The most important thing to know is we look forward to seeing them,” she added, “and can’t wait to engage them.”
