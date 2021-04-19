When kids send their favorite art work to the television weather forecaster, they often include tree landscapes in their picture. Trees frame the places and events in our cherished memories. Studies show towns with well-cared-for trees welcome visitors and residents alike.
Make some tree memories with us! Come celebrate Arbor Day with a short tree and history walk at Diamond Park, 894 Diamond Park, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Diamond Park grew with the community and its needs for the square. It tells a story we should all know. Participants will meet at the gazebo to proclaim the day Arbor Day in Meadville, celebrate Tree City USA recognition, and honor the service our leaders have given through time.
This event is free of charge, and will observe COVID-19 safety protocols. We welcome as many as 30 participants, wearing protective facial masks and observing 6-foot spacing from each other.
This event is sponsored by the City of Meadville Shade Tree Commission.
The city encourages individuals with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing special accommodations or have questions about the physical access provided, contact Scott Sjolander, Urban and Community Forestry educator, Penn State Extension, at (814) 333-7460