VERNON TOWNSHIP — A 7-1 vote by Crawford Central School Board to extend a technology staff position added in January passed by a wide margin this week, but provided a glimpse of concerns from some board members regarding district spending.
The concerns come as board members confront a pattern of expenses outpacing revenues that has been growing steadily for years, declining enrollment, and an administration recommendation to raise taxes even as the district expects to receive $12.3 million in federal assistance over the next three years.
“My problem with voting yes for it tonight before a budget is approved (is that) if we don’t have the money in there, we have no business approving this,” board member Frank Schreck said.
The position in question is a full-time technology specialist employed as part of the district’s contract with Coraopolis-based education technology management firm Questeq. Crawford Central secured federal grant funding to cover the $52,500 annual salary associated with the position, but only enough for six months. Now the position has been extended and the district must secure additional grant funding or use its own resources to pay for it.
Superintendent Tom Washington anticipated a skeptical response from board members when he introduced the proposal earlier this month shortly after recommending that the board raise taxes.
“I know we just had a hard discussion about the budget,” he said, “and you’re probably saying, ‘Tom, what are you, nuts? How can you sit there and ask me that?’”
The reason, Washington continued, is the overwhelming need: over the past year the district has added more than 900 pieces of technology to its inventory, including laptops for all students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Students in those grades had not previously been issued devices.
“It’s just trying to keep our heads above water managing those additional devices as well as continuing to provide the level of support that the teachers expect,” Director of Technology Becky Gentile said at the board’s previous meeting.
Even so, board member Ross Prather questioned the feasibility of continuing to fund the position that Washington and Gentile suggested was essential to meeting student needs.
“Aren’t we spending money we don’t have?” he asked. “Something is going to have to give.”
On Monday, when Prather voted in favor of extending the position, he said he shared Schreck’s general concerns about spending and felt the district and board members were “backing ourselves into a corner.”
“I don’t think the way that I want to proceed is to cut back on internet technology, which is pretty essential to the direction that we’re moving,” Prather explained. “I’m looking to the administration to recognize if necessary that costs are exceeding income and we’re going to have to make some major adjustments at some point.”
Washington acknowledged the budgetary concerns and defended the need for the technology specialist.
“What we have to do is look at some of the major adjustments someplace else,” he said. “I wouldn’t be recommending this if I didn’t think it was really necessary in order to maintain the technology that we’re doing and the learning that we’re doing.”
In budget discussions a week earlier, administrators said the district’s budget deficits were expected to exceed $5 million each of the next three years. Federal assistance would cover much of those deficits, but would still leave the district to make up about $1 million each year. In the meantime, the structural imbalance between expenses and revenue would continue to grow.
As a result, they recommended the board approve the maximum tax increase allowed without voter approval for the 2021-22 school year: 1.81 mills.
Such an increase, Washington said, would mean an additional $54.50 each year for the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median value of $29,000.
