VERNON TOWNSHIP — The cause of a garage fire that broke out Thursday afternoon is under investigation by Vernon Central Hose Company.
The fire at 11283 Baco Road was called in at 1:45 p.m., with both Vernon Central and Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department responding to the blaze.
"It was what we would call a working fire," said Vernon Central Deputy Chief Craig Gordon. "Components on the interior of the building were burning."
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, with Gordon estimating it took around 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, though a tractor was damaged in the fire and the garage itself is likely a loss, Gordon said.
While the cause of the fire is uncertain, Gordon said nothing at the scene seemed suspicious, and signs possibly point to a nearby rubbish fire as being the point of origin.
Gordon said the garage was insured for the damages, though he was unsure if the tractor or any other possessions in the structure were insured as well.
"Everything just went pretty normal," Gordon said. "Basically it was just a normal garage fire."
Besides the Vernon departments, Vernon Township Police Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded to the blaze.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.